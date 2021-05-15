The long-awaited report regarding affordable housing in Montgomery County is here.

“As much as we call it a report, it’s important to think of it as a vision — something that will live and breathe and keep growing and moving forward over time,” said Dave Zellers, the commerce director of Montgomery County.

The Homes For All report comes after more than two years of collaboration, interviews, and data collection conducted by the Montgomery County Commerce Department, the Montgomery County Planning Commission, and the Montgomery County Office of Housing and Community Development.

Zellers credits a conversation with Emma Hertz, the former director for the Office of Housing and Community development, as the birthplace of concern about the issue. When Scott France, the executive director of the planning commission, caught wind of potential effort to address housing, he said it “struck a nerve.”

“We had done work on this and tried to work with municipalities … since I’ve been with the planning commission in 2003. And you only get so far, there’s not a lot of regulatory help to address the issue,” France said.

With the commerce department involved, France saw it as a new way to evaluate the issue of housing affordability. From there, it grew into a full-blown analysis with the help of an advisory board of internal and community partners.