Meanwhile, homelessness is on the rise in Montgomery County. According to a June 2022 report, the number of unhoused people is 118% higher this year compared to last.

Pottstown Beacon of Hope has for several months been planning to build a new shelter, but shelters are not permitted under the borough’s zoning without special approval. On Wednesday night, the nonprofit organization received the necessary approval from the Pottstown Zoning Hearing Board. The board voted unanimously in support, 2-0 with one absent member, of Beacon of Hope’s application for a zoning variance to build the shelter.

The organization plans to start building the shelter on 2.5 acres of vacant land at the corner of West High and Glasgow streets in the Gateway West district of Pottstown. It will hold 45 private rooms, and 15 more beds for emergency conditions.

The goal is to have participants, all from Pottstown, stay for 4 to 6 months, working with partnered organizations within the shelter for job placement and preparation, dental care, mental health support, legal aid, physical therapy, art therapy, financial management, parenting skills, and more. The shelter has also partnered with a local bike share program.

Niarhos said the plans to support people in various facets of their lives will have ripple effects through the community.

“If you talk about individuals and their health care and their quality of life, it’s just going to be dramatically improved and that just helps everybody,” Niarhos said. “It’s better for everybody.”

The non-congregant setting, opposed to one room with 45 beds, allows for more privacy and a feeling of security, and has been proven to be safer for participants, especially to avoid the spread of disease. Each resident will have a key to their room.

“They can keep their belongings locked up and know that they’re safe when they go to their doctor’s appointment or know that they’re safe when they go to apply for a job,” Niarhos said. “That they don’t have to worry about what they have being stolen is huge. And I really think it’ll do a lot for the success of the individuals.”