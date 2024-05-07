Pottstown officials demand answers after rumors spread over Philadelphia homeless encampments

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

As Philadelphia prepares to shut down homeless encampments in Kensington, officials in surrounding counties are concerned about a potential rise in unhoused residents in the suburbs.

Philadelphia’s latest plan has received mounting questions and criticisms — from harm reduction advocates, City Council and now officials outside the city’s limits.

On Wednesday, the city plans to shut down the stretch from Kensington to Allegheny avenues from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for what Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker has called the “encampment resolution” plan.

In the final stage of a month-long process, outreach workers will be tasked with engaging unhoused individuals to relocate, while removing tents and other hazardous materials that obstruct sidewalk access.

But where unhoused individuals will be going after leaving Kensington has officials in neighboring communities concerned. In Montgomery County, state Rep. Joe Ciresi said that county officials have been trying to meet with the Paker administration to understand their encampment plan, and communication has stalled thus far.

“We’ve reached out to the City Council, the mayor’s office and the police commissioner,” he said. “We haven’t heard back yet, but we’ve asked to meet with them and have a conversation.”

That meeting, Ciresi said, would be to determine whether Philadelphia’s plan to remove homeless encampments includes sending people back to their original counties, which has been proposed as one of several solutions.

Ciersi said that sources within Montgomery County have verified such relocation is already happening on a smaller scale in the Borough of Pottstown.

“We were told that there are people coming out of Kensington and coming to Pottstown,” he said. “I love Mayor Cherelle, I think she’s been the best person for that job. But if these people have nowhere to go and we’re not setting up resources in Philly … [Pottstown] would be one of the places, and that’s what we don’t want.”