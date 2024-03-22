From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Nearly $12 million in federal funding is headed to 14 community projects in Berks and Montgomery counties.

The money will address several regional needs, including affordable housing, community center repairs, infrastructure upgrades and PFAS mitigation.

“The projects are diverse in geography, diverse in what they are doing to build community,” Democratic U.S. Representative Madeleine Dean said. “It is incredibly exciting for us.”

Dean, who helped secure the funding as part of a recent federal spending bill, said her office was finally able to reach out to all the successful applicants.