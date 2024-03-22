Nearly $12 million in federal funding headed to community projects in Berks, Montgomery counties
The funding will help several projects addressing affordable housing, community center repairs, infrastructure upgrades and PFAS mitigation.Listen 0:56
From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
Nearly $12 million in federal funding is headed to 14 community projects in Berks and Montgomery counties.
The money will address several regional needs, including affordable housing, community center repairs, infrastructure upgrades and PFAS mitigation.
“The projects are diverse in geography, diverse in what they are doing to build community,” Democratic U.S. Representative Madeleine Dean said. “It is incredibly exciting for us.”
Dean, who helped secure the funding as part of a recent federal spending bill, said her office was finally able to reach out to all the successful applicants.
One of the biggest awards was a $3.8 million boost to Cheltenham Township for its La Mott Community Center restoration initiative. Dean said she toured the facility twice, after community members and township officials reached out about it being in desperate need of repairs.
“Bringing those federal funds to Cheltenham is a huge win. What I like is when we restore stuff and we preserve the history and then learn from it instead of just tearing the cultural center down,” Dean said.
Nearly $1.3 million is going towards the Montgomery County Housing Authority’s Affordable Housing Preservation Initiative project.
The Share Food Program will receive $500,000 for its Montgomery County warehouse construction project.
In a statement released on Wednesday, Share said the organization has witnessed a 110% increase in need for their services since early 2022. They will use the much-needed funding to complete renovations in their Lansdale warehouse and expand their operation.
“While we are incredibly grateful for this funding from the federal government, we are even more grateful for what this money represents: a reaffirmation of their commitment to fighting hunger and food insecurity in our region,” said Montgomery County Program Director Carla Clanagan, in a statement. “The work Share does for our residents makes all the difference.”
Share partners with 36 food pantries in Montgomery County and serves around 55,000 residents a month, of whom nearly half are children and seniors.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.