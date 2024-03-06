From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Upper Providence Township residents and a developer, Royersford Holdings LLC, are at odds over plans to construct a massive housing project on 176 acres of one of the largest remaining tracts of open space in Montgomery County.

Township officials scheduled what is likely to be a contested conditional use hearing on the project for March 12.

“The vision of having sustainability as part of Pennsylvania’s growth to me is just so important because we can’t get this land back,” said Susan Denby, an organizer with Save Parkhouse Farm. “Flooding, how the climate is changing and getting more intense — there’s just too much at stake to just keep doing what we’ve always done.”

J. Edmund Mullin, a lawyer representing the developer, did not immediately respond to a request to speak with him and his client.

The Parkhouse property, which sits between one of the Schuylkill River’s winding loops, a residential neighborhood and U.S. Route 422, was previously the site of a county-owned and operated geriatric complex. Bedrock Care currently runs the Parkhouse Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, which is an adjacent 40-acre subdivision to the contested grounds.

Royersford Holdings wants to build 1,203 units of housing for seniors. This plan would include the construction of apartments, assisted-living units, townhomes and single-family houses.

The company activated its conditional use hearing application Jan. 22 after months of failed negotiations with officials to reduce the number of units.

While the township zoning map categorizes the area as “open space,” the label is a holdover from when it was county-owned. According to the township, the zoning type does not apply to privately owned land.

There is an institutional overlay district which allows the construction of nursing homes — which includes “convalescent homes, residential care facilities, personal care homes and assisted living facilities.” Residents are unconvinced that a 1,200-unit development fits the bill.

“We feel from what we see on the plans and what we read about the zoning that the proposed plan does not meet the guidelines of the conditional use zones and requirements,” said Bill Felton, another organizer with Parkhouse Friends.

The group believes a project of this scope will tarnish the neighborhood’s rural character, threaten the environment and exacerbate a growing stormwater issue.

“The proposed plan just has too much impervious surfaces, too many units — the roads around here wouldn’t support that kind of traffic,” Felton said.

The township Board of Supervisors retained special counsel at a Feb. 20 public meeting to serve as the hearing officer and speed up the timeline of the conditional use hearing process from months to weeks.