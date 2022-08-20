Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

Julianna Okike was sleeping in the CHOC shelter, Montgomery County’s only 24/7 shelter for single adults in Norristown, when it closed its doors in June.

Okike, 38, then moved to the Missionary Sisters of Charity, a shelter that houses six single women at a time and limits each stay to three weeks. When Okike’s three weeks ended, she started sleeping in a Norristown park.

This week, Norristown Borough Council voted 6-1 to pass an ordinance that makes it illegal to stay in parks from dusk to dawn. The ordinance says it is intended “to prohibit overnight activities in Municipal parks and recreation areas and protect the public safety.”

Councilmember Rebecca Smith was the single vote of opposition on the council.

Since she heard the news, Okike has been thinking about her options — or lack thereof.

“Sometimes I do get worried about being outside. I might have to go somewhere else, I’m trying to find a place to go to,” Okike said. She’s looking for affordable housing in the area, with help from the folks at the Norristown Hospitality Center, but the search is challenging.

“It’s almost like… every man for himself kind of mentality. Or it makes you feel that way because you don’t know when the next time you’re going to get what you need,” Okike said.