This isn’t the first time in recent history that services for unhoused people have struggled to stay afoot in Pottstown.

In the fall of 2021, Al’s Heartwarming Center, the only shelter in the Pottstown area for single adults, was denied a yearlong extension of Pottstown Borough Council approval to operate. The shelter was forced to close its doors on May 1.

And in Norristown, the Coordinated Homeless Outreach Center, CHOC, Montgomery County’s only 24/7 emergency housing service for single adults, closed on June 30. The organization tried to have their lease extended to bid for more time to find a new home, but were rejected. The land is set to be conveyed to the municipality of Norristown.

Meanwhile, the affordable housing crisis continues in the Philadelphia suburbs. The number of unhoused people across Montgomery County has risen by at least 118% from 2021 to 2022, according to the county’s 2022 Point-in-Time count. The PIC identified 568 individuals sleeping in one of the county’s emergency shelters (including hotel rooms paid for with public funding), transitional housing projects, or outdoors.

According to Schilling, it’s not just unhoused people who benefit from their services at Mission First.

“It’s the people that live in the high rise apartments [near Mission First], the older people, they come up there every day for some food,” said Schilling.

Older adults in the suburbs are facing unique obstacles in finding and staying in affordable housing.

“There may be, at our meal on Wednesday evenings, three or four homeless people and the rest are just people that are working, that are struggling.”

The citation says that if the churches wish to continue their services, they must submit an application for a zoning variance, to be approved or denied by the Pottstown Borough Zoning Hearing Board.

But Schilling said they have no plans to submit an application, are poised to appeal the violation, and take the borough to district court if necessary.

“We’re not going to back down. We’re not going to stop doing what we do because that’s just what the church does. That’s what we do. We help people,” said Schilling.

She said she wasn’t optimistic the borough would approve their zoning appeal, but either way, filing for approval to conduct these services would set a chilling precedent.

“If we do it for this, then we would have to do it for every other little ministry.,… You shouldn’t have to do that,” said Schilling.

She said offering free food and essentials is part of their ministry, and the borough doesn’t have the right to define what a church is or does.

“What if we were having a new Bible class? Do we have to go to get approval for that?”