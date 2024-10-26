A group of Pennsylvania nuns says a conservative political organizer posted “false and misleading information” about them by claiming no one lives at their home in Erie and making vague threats to consult his lawyers about them.

The Benedictine Sisters of Erie put out a news release this week in response to the post by Cliff Maloney that said someone working with him had knocked on the door of their monastery “and NO ONE lives there.”

They certainly do, according to the religious group.

“We want to call Cliff Maloney to account for his blatantly false post that accuses our sisters of fraud,” they said. “We do live at Mount Saint Benedict Monastery and a simple web search would alert him to our active presence in a number of ministries in Erie.”

Maloney’s group, PA Chase, pays people to knock on doors in an effort to drive up Republican turnout and use of mail-in ballots. Messages seeking comment were left on Friday for Maloney and for Citizens Alliance Pennsylvania, a Lemoyne-based conservative group connected to PA Chase.

The nuns say they, too, have been consulting lawyers and want “to be on public record as having called out this fraud so that if the outcome of next month’s election is contested in Pennsylvania our integrity will not be called into question.”