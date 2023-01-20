Montgomery County needs a new commissioner. Here’s how they’ll pick one

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

Montgomery County has to replace County Commissioner Val Arkoosh, who was tapped by Gov. Josh Shapiro to be Pennsylvania’s Secretary of Human Services.

Arkoosh, chairperson of the board of commissioners, resigned effective Jan. 17. The county court administrator’s office is taking applications to fill her role until Jan. 23.

Montgomery County spokesperson Kelly Cofrancisco said county officials are “hoping” to have the seat filled by the next commissioners’ meeting on Feb. 2.