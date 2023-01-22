Montgomery County Commissioner Ken Lawrence is not seeking re-election

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

Montgomery County will see major changes in leadership next year.

County Commissioner Ken Lawrence (D) announced on Facebook that he will not seek re-election when his term expires by the end of 2023.

Lawrence will have served as commissioner for seven years.

“I never contemplated how long I would serve when I began this journey, but after a lot of thought and discussion with my family, it’s clear to me that ‘four more years’ is too long,” said Lawrence in his Facebook post. “There have been high and low moments over the past six years, but through it all, I have considered it a privilege to be a public servant in Montgomery County.”

Lawrence did not respond to WHYY News’ request for comment in time for publication.

Now-former Chairperson Val Arkoosh resigned from her seat effective Jan. 17. She was tapped by Gov. Josh Shapiro to be Pennsylvania’s Secretary of Human Services.

So far, that leaves two county commissioner seats without incumbents in the May primary elections.