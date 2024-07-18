J.D. Vance sweet-talks rural Pennsylvania voters at the RNC

What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Republican U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance, the first millennial vice presidential nominee, could strengthen former President Donald Trump’s appeal in rural and deindustrialization regions.

WHYY News politics reporter Carmen Russell-Sluchansky is in Milwaukee covering the Republican National Convention this week. He joined “Morning Edition” host Jennifer Lynn to discuss the latest developments and to consider whether Trump’s running mate from rust-belt Ohio can drum up support from rust-belt Pennsylvania.

Jennifer Lynn: Republicans have heard from J.D. Vance. Were there any messages for Pennsylvania voters when he spoke at the RNC on Wednesday?

Carmen Russell-Sluchansky: Yeah, you could say his speech last night kind of mirrored his book “Hillbilly Elegy,” with some additions. It was at times personal, but he connected his own story to the political events of the last few decades, and he blamed political leaders in Washington, like President Biden, for losses in manufacturing and other jobs in places like Pennsylvania. Here he is talking about one of Pennsylvania’s biggest industries:

Vice presidential nominee, Republican U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance:

“It’s about the energy worker in Pennsylvania and Ohio who doesn’t understand why Joe Biden is willing to buy energy from tin-pot dictators across the world when he could buy it from his own citizens right here in our own country.”

CR: So Vance actually mentioned Pennsylvania six times in the course of his 35-minute speech, and it’s being reported that he’s going to be practically stationed here over the course of the rest of the campaign, so it is pretty clear that the campaign thinks that Vance can help get Trump those 19 electoral votes.

JL: Do you think these comments resonated with Pennsylvania delegates? Do they think that Vance will help Trump in Pennsylvania, where they are very close?

CR: I asked members of the delegation and, not surprisingly, his comments were pretty well received. For example, I talked with Tom Carroll from Bethlehem, known for the remnants of the old Bethlehem Steel factory that kind of stands as something of a memorial to the area’s manufacturing past. Carroll hopes that Vance will actually pick up some Democrats in his area.

Tom Carroll from Bethlehem:

“They’re old blue dog Democrats and they haven’t switched their party, but they don’t like what the Democrat Party is doing. And I think those are the very people in large numbers, largely Catholic, largely former unions, ethnic groups from all over Europe that came to build this country and still live in the valley, and they’ll turn to him.”