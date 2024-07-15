What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Days before the onset of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, some of the members of Pennsylvania’s delegation were attending the same Butler rally where 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire and wounded former President Donald Trump and killed Corey Comperatore, an innocent bystander.

Pennsylvania lawmakers were quick to condemn the act of political violence, and President Joe Biden, in a national address, issued a call for unity, urging Americans to “cool it down.”

Now, Pennsylvania delegates are preparing to again nominate Trump for president.

WHYY’s “Morning Edition” host Jennifer Lynn on Monday spoke with political reporter Carmen Russell-Sluchansky, who is at the RNC this week.

Jennifer Lynn: Have you been able to gauge the mood in Milwaukee regarding this shocking development over the weekend in Butler County, Pennsylvania?

Carmen Russell-Sluchansky: Well, I only got in yesterday and the convention is just getting started today, but I could say things actually seem kind of upbeat. There were plenty of delegates and other conventiongoers filling the restaurants and bars downtown last night and seemed to be enjoying themselves. By the way, I could see that Donald Trump is already in town. I saw his plane at the airport when we landed.

JL: Well just after Donald Trump survived the assassination attempt Saturday, you spoke with the chair of the Pennsylvania delegation to the convention, Jim Worthington of Bucks County. He’s a businessman and a philanthropist from Bucks County, and you asked him how he was feeling. What did he say?

CR: Well, he was pretty shook up about the event when I talked to him and he said he was in shock, but also not really surprised that this would happen, and he pretty directly blamed Joe Biden and Democrats for using what he called “incendiary rhetoric” in the campaign, trying to do all they could to take Trump out of the race. However, he added that the assassination attempts would just galvanize Republicans at the convention and after.

Jim Worthington, chair of the Pennsylvania delegation to the convention: “Trump’s a leader. That is why he’s going to win this election and by the way, because they didn’t take him out, he probably solidified that he will absolutely win now. I’m 100% guaranteed he’ll win. There will be more people incensed by this that were on the sidelines not knowing what to do now that says, you know what this can’t be the America that we live in.”