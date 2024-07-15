The RNC starts today. Here’s what you need to know

This story originally appeared on NPR.

The Republican National Convention will officially kick off as planned on Monday in Milwaukee. The convention will be the first national gathering for party members to rally behind former President Donald Trump after he survived an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Butler, Pa. By the time it concludes Thursday, he will become the party’s nominee along with his running mate, who he has yet to announce.

Trump, who arrived in Milwaukee on Sunday, said in a post on Truth Social the show would go on.

“Based on yesterday’s terrible events, I was going to delay my trip to Wisconsin, and The Republican National Convention, by two days, but have just decided that I cannot allow a “shooter,” or potential assassin, to force change to scheduling, or anything else,” Trump wrote on Sunday. In a later post, he wrote, “UNITE AMERICA!”

Members of the party took that message to heart, as they’ve stood deeper in unison and in support of Trump. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who initially was not invited to the RNC, is now slated to speak on Tuesday at the convention — a further sign that even some of Trump’s former critics in the GOP are expressing support for him.

Leaders in the party see the convention as a chance for its members to show how united they are in contrast to Democrats, who are deeply divided over Biden’s candidacy. In total, there will be about 50,000 people attending the RNC, according to the Milwaukee 2024 Host Committee. There are 2,429 delegates from all 56 states and territories, and as of July 12, Trump has earned 2,268 delegates.