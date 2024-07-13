Local officials, Republican supporters react to shooting at Trump rally

Jim Worthington of Newtown, Pa., is the Pa. delegate chair to the convention. He said he was “in shock” following the news that former President Donald Trump had suffered an injury at a campaign rally in Butler, Pa.

He said this will increase support for the Republican candidate at the convention.

“It’s going to galvanize. I mean, look, we couldn’t be any further behind President Trump. Now you’ve got people that are not only committed to win for him, they are incensed,” Worthington said.

Lawmakers in Pennsylvania swiftly condemned political violence after apparent gunshots rang out at a Butler, Pennsylvania rally — prompting Secret Service to whisk former President Donald Trump off stage

President Joe Biden released a statement on X:

“I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania,” he said. “I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information. Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it.”