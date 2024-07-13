Local officials, Republican supporters react to shooting at Trump rally
Elected officials on both sides of the aisle strongly condemned what they are calling an act of political violence.
Former President Donald Trump was rushed off the campaign stage in Butler, Pennsylvania, after shots rang out as he addressed the crowd during a rally Saturday afternoon.
The AP reported that the suspected gunman and one attendee are dead.
The incident occured just two days before the opening of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.
Jim Worthington of Newtown, Pa., is the Pa. delegate chair to the convention. He said he was “in shock” following the news that former President Donald Trump had suffered an injury at a campaign rally in Butler, Pa.
He said this will increase support for the Republican candidate at the convention.
“It’s going to galvanize. I mean, look, we couldn’t be any further behind President Trump. Now you’ve got people that are not only committed to win for him, they are incensed,” Worthington said.
Lawmakers in Pennsylvania swiftly condemned political violence after apparent gunshots rang out at a Butler, Pennsylvania rally — prompting Secret Service to whisk former President Donald Trump off stage
President Joe Biden released a statement on X:
“I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania,” he said. “I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information. Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it.”
“Violence targeted at any political party or political leader is absolutely unacceptable,” Gov. Josh Shapiro posted to X. “It has no place in Pennsylvania or the United States. I have been briefed on the situation.”
Shapiro said Pennsylvania State Police are on the scene in Butler County and working with federal and local officials.
“Lori and I are praying for President Trump, the Secret Service officers who protected him, those attending the event, and all of the first responders still on the scene,” Shapiro added in another post.
U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, who represents Bucks County in the 1st Congressional District, said he is “praying for President Trump, his family, all in attendance at the rally, and our country,” adding that “political violence has no justification or any place in America — against anyone, for any reason, at any time.”
“I am monitoring the situation at President Trump’s rally in Butler and I’ve reached out the State Police to offer support,” U.S. Sen. Bob Casey said in a post on X. “Political violence is never acceptable and I am hoping former president Trump & all attendees are safe. Everyone in Butler should listen to law enforcement.”
U.S. Sen. John Fetterman also expressed his support.
“I am appalled and condemn in the strongest terms this violence in Butler,” Fetterman said. “I extend my condolences to those injured and wish a speedy and full recovery for Mr. Trump.”
U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle said he was “sickened by what just happened in western PA this evening at the Trump rally,” in a post on X. “I hope everyone who was there, from the former President to the rally spectators, are okay. Political violence must not be allowed in our country.”
U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan released a statement on X, saying she was “heartened to hear” Trump was safe. The Congresswoman from Chester County thanked Secret Service for acting quickly to cover the former president.
“There is still a great deal that we don’t know, but what we all do know is that there is no place for violence,” Houlahan said.
