‘Blue Dog Democrats’

Members of the Pennsylvania delegation to the RNC overwhelmingly supported Trump’s VP pick and told WHYY News that they thought Vance would help Trump pick up disaffected voters in Pennsylvania’s own Rust Best in the western part of the state as well as in old industrial Lehigh Valley, where rusted out factories such as Bethlehem Steel stand as memorial to the area’s manufacturing past.

Delegate Tom Carroll from Bethlehem of Bethlehem told WHYY News that he thinks Vance may even appeal to some Democrats.

“They’re old blue dog Democrats and they haven’t switched their party, but they don’t like what the Democrat Party is doing,” he said. “And I think those are the very people in large numbers, largely Catholic, largely former unions, ethnic groups from all over Europe that came to build this country and still live in the valley, and they’ll turn to him.”

Trump Convert

Republican political consultant Ray Zaborney of Red Mavericks Media largely agrees, but sees Vance’s value a little differently. While Zaborney points out that most people vote for the president without much regard for the other member on the ticket, he thinks that Vance will appeal to more moderate Republicans who see a little of themselves in Vance.

Vance was an early “never Trump” Republican who called the former president “cultural heroin” and “America’s Hitler,” but later apologized as Trump gained control of the party, making him a necessary endorsement when Vance ran for the U.S. Senate.

“White working-class voters can relate and in the suburbs,” Zaborney told WHYY News. “He’s a guy who can talk about his conversion on Trump — something many of them are potentially doing themselves.”

However, Sam Chen, another political consultant who works with Republican candidates and causes, said that he doesn’t think Vance will add much to the ticket.

“I don’t know that the Republicans that have won in the areas like the Lehigh Valley and the collar counties are these populist Republicans and then in Central Pennsylvania, that’s just going to be a conservative area,” he told WHYY News. “Republicans are going to win those seats regardless of what brand of the party they’re in.”