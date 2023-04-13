A pair of contradictory federal court rulings on a common abortion medication has thrown the drug’s status into disarray.

Local reproductive law experts and abortion care providers say the rulings in Texas and Washington leave massive uncertainty and confusion over future access to mifepristone, a medication approved for abortions up to 10 weeks of gestation, nationwide.

“These [rulings] are creating pandemonium and chaos,” Dr. Lisa Perriera, chief medical officer of the Women’s Center, said. “But the message that needs to be shared is abortion is still available at our centers.”

Medication abortions account for 53% of all facility-based terminations in the United States. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a brand version of mifepristone about 23 years ago and a generic version in 2019.

In a lawsuit between a conservative Christian legal group and the FDA, a Texas judge blocked the FDA’s long standing approval of mifepristone and declared that the drug be suspended beginning Friday.

If the suspension takes effect, it could effectively freeze manufacturing and distribution of the medication nationwide.

Under the Biden administration, the U.S. Department of Justice filed an appeal Monday in the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals and asked that mifepristone remain available while legal challenges play out.

Meanwhile, on the same day of the Texas ruling, a federal judge in Washington who presided over a different lawsuit ruled that the FDA must maintain expanded access to abortion medication.