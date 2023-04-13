Mifepristone is at the center of growing legal battles. Where does it leave medication abortion in Pa., N.J., and Delaware?
Contradicting rulings in two federal cases on the abortion medication, mifepristone, have created uncertainty around future access to the drug.
A pair of contradictory federal court rulings on a common abortion medication has thrown the drug’s status into disarray.
Local reproductive law experts and abortion care providers say the rulings in Texas and Washington leave massive uncertainty and confusion over future access to mifepristone, a medication approved for abortions up to 10 weeks of gestation, nationwide.
“These [rulings] are creating pandemonium and chaos,” Dr. Lisa Perriera, chief medical officer of the Women’s Center, said. “But the message that needs to be shared is abortion is still available at our centers.”
Medication abortions account for 53% of all facility-based terminations in the United States. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a brand version of mifepristone about 23 years ago and a generic version in 2019.
In a lawsuit between a conservative Christian legal group and the FDA, a Texas judge blocked the FDA’s long standing approval of mifepristone and declared that the drug be suspended beginning Friday.
If the suspension takes effect, it could effectively freeze manufacturing and distribution of the medication nationwide.
Under the Biden administration, the U.S. Department of Justice filed an appeal Monday in the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals and asked that mifepristone remain available while legal challenges play out.
Meanwhile, on the same day of the Texas ruling, a federal judge in Washington who presided over a different lawsuit ruled that the FDA must maintain expanded access to abortion medication.
The judge ruled in favor of attorneys general from the District of Columbia and 17 states, including Pennsylvania and Delaware. The ruling applies to mifepristone access exclusively in those states.
Reproductive health law expert Rebecca Rebouché, dean of Temple University’s Beasley School of Law, said this created an unprecedented situation.
“We are in this kind of no person’s land of, ‘can a court do this?’” she said. “And if [mifepristone] is suspended, what does the FDA do in response, and what are the implications of those two things together? This issue is so confusing because we really are in uncharted territory.”
Medication abortion in Pa., Delaware, and New Jersey
Each state has its own laws regarding the timing and circumstances under which someone can get an abortion, medical or surgical. But both methods remain legal in the tri-state area.
If the Texas judge’s suspension goes through, Perriera said she hopes mifepristone will at least be available in states like Pennsylvania and Delaware, which were plaintiffs in the Washington lawsuit.
Regardless of what happens in the courts, Perriera said medication abortion will still be an option at places like the Women’s Center, an independent abortion health care provider with locations in Philadelphia, Delaware County, South Jersey, Connecticut, and Georgia.
Mifepristone is a single-dose pill often taken alongside misoprostol, another medication approved for early-term abortions. The latter drug is not affected by the latest federal rulings.
In New Jersey and Delaware, physicians and advanced practice nurses can prescribe abortion medications. In Pennsylvania, only physicians can.
“There’s a very effective misoprostol-alone regimen that can be used,” Perriera said. “So, if medication abortion is the way that feels the best for you to end your pregnancy, you will still have the ability to do that.”
The downside, Perriera said, is that a misoprostol-alone abortion requires multiple doses and may have more side effects like nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and fever.
Perriera said providers are also prepared for a possible uptick in surgical abortions, also referred to as procedural abortions, which are performed by physicians at health care facilities.
In Delaware and New Jersey, advanced practice nurses can also perform procedural abortions.
Legal challenges and state actions
Rebouché believes the legal entanglements will only get more complex before anything is resolved.
If the Biden administration’s efforts are not successful in putting a pause on the mifepristone suspension Friday, Rebouché said the FDA has enforcement discretion in what actions, if any, it takes to address the Texas ruling while an appeal is underway.
“It is not ignoring the order, and it is not not complying with the order to decide that within the enforcement discretion of the agency, it is not going to take action against manufacturers or distributors,” she said.
Legal experts say at the heart of the Texas ruling is a question around the authority of federal agencies, especially when that authority — including an agency’s regulatory powers and decisions — is challenged.
For this reason, Rebouché said the case could eventually end up before the U.S. Supreme Court.
In the meantime, officials in Washington, California, Massachusetts, and New York announced plans to stockpile a supply of mifepristone to prepare for a possible manufacturing and distribution freeze.
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro launched a new reproductive health care resources website Monday, which includes information about the Texas ruling and abortion options across the commonwealth.
“My administration is exploring every possible action we can take to keep medication abortion accessible, expand access to reproductive care, and continue safeguarding the freedom to choose,” Shapiro said in a news release.
Senate Democrats in the Delaware legislature called the Texas ruling “disappointing” and “another politically motivated attack” on reproductive health options.
“We don’t yet know what this will mean for the availability of mifepristone across the country,” wrote Senators Dave Sokola, Bryan Townsend, and Elizabeth Lockman, “but one thing is certain: abortion remains legal in the First State.”
On social media, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy pledged to fight restricted access to reproductive health care in response to the Texas mifepristone ruling.
