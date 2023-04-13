New Jersey is ‘aggressively pushing back’ against Texas abortion pill order, Murphy says

New Jersey has become a refuge for people seeking reproductive health services banned in other states like Texas and Alabama. Still, a federal court case could decide whether doctors can continue prescribing a widely used abortion pill, nationwide.

Though the Garden State codified abortion protections, Gov. Phil Murphy said he’s concerned about what a potential ruling could mean for existing protections.

“We are aggressively pushing back on the decision that was handed down in Texas,” Murphy said.

Speaking on WHYY’s monthly call-in show “Ask Governor Murphy” on Tuesday, Murphy said his administration supports the U.S. Justice Department appeal this week of a Texas judge’s ruling that revokes the FDA approval of mifepristone, one of two abortion medications used in the country.

A federal appeals court ruled on Thursday that the medication can still be used for now, but said the medication could not be dispensed by mail. It also reduces the time in which a person can use the drug from up to the 10th week of pregnancy, to the seventh.

Murphy said it could throw New Jersey’s laws in flux, including laws he signed last summer protecting doctors who offer telehealth services to people seeking abortions from out of state.