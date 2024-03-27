WHYY’s Bridging Blocks discussion on reproductive rights finds common ground through diverse perspectives
Despite diverging viewpoints, attendees agreed that stronger support systems are needed for children and families.
As the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to decide on a challenge to restrict access to abortion pills, WHYY hosted a Bridging Blocks event on Tuesday focusing on reproductive rights.
Conversations surrounding the divisive topic often draw people into distinct “for” and “against” categories. More than a dozen participants shared their perspectives and agreed on one front: support systems are needed for all.
Dr. Denise Wilcox is the vice president and secretary of Pennsylvanians for Human Life, a nonprofit organization that is anti-abortion. She attended the first March For Life in 1973 shortly after Roe v. Wade was passed.
“I became very protective of the unborn child and the mother, and found that I needed to have my voice at this forum,” Wilcox said. “We care about the mom just as much as we care about the baby and that’s why we have centers all over the place, these pregnancy resource centers to support moms and babies.”
Toby Fraser shared the experience of he and his partner deciding to have an abortion in March of 2020 when the pandemic first hit.
“We chose to have an abortion and it was incredibly sad and devastating,” Fraser said. “I think if we were going to make a different choice in that moment other than don’t have a pandemic, the thing that we would have needed was an understanding of community and what it would have been like to bring a child into that world in that moment.”
Tamika Nwalipenja attended on behalf of the Maternity Care Coalition, and said the conversation for reproductive rights should be held with a “generational mindset.”
“It can’t be something short-term,” Nwalipenja said. “We have to think about the future because if we want these babies to come into the world, we have to make sure we take care of them, provide all those needs, take care of those parents who are raising them because it’s about the family. It’s about the family to build positive powerful strong generations to come.”
Philadelphia Councilmember at-large Nina Ahmad said navigating difficult conversations is important as the country is at a “crossroads.”
“I think it’s important we have these spaces to have conversations, particularly with people who might not think the same as you,” Ahmad said. “As someone who’s pro-choice … it’s good to get this diversity of thought in this space.”
The next Bridging Blocks event, “Navigating Borders: Exploring the Issues of Immigration,” will take place at the Parkway Central Library on April 11 at 5:30 p.m. Community & Engagement manager Eric Marsh Sr. and editorial director Jamila Bey will host and moderate.
