Asian American Studies Scholar and host Rob Buscher discusses AAPI involvement in local politics and civic engagement with panelists Nina Ahmad, Nikil Saval, and Helen Gym. Historically, Asian Americans have faced barriers in becoming politically active. What are the contemporary challenges the community still experiences?

Nina Ahmad, Former Deputy Mayor for Public Engagement

Nikil Saval, Pennsylvania State Senator

Helen Gym, Councilmember At-Large, Philadelphia City Council