Nearly two-thirds of U.S. abortions involve mifepristone, an FDA-approved drug to induce abortions that can be ordered by mail and was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. However, a group of doctors challenged the FDA’s authority to approve its use, claiming conscientious objections. The case went all the way to the Supreme Court, which heard oral arguments Tuesday.

State Sen. Amanda Cappelletti, who previously served as director for policy for Planned Parenthood, said she was pleasantly surprised that most of the court — including conservative justices appointed by Donald Trump — appeared skeptical of the arguments against the pill.

“I was surprised that the arguments were so weak,” she told WHYY. “If somebody comes to your emergency room, like the doctors who filed the case claiming conscientious objections, they should be able to either take care of the patient or find somebody who will.”

She said that a ruling against the FDA and the pill could have a “devastating impact on reproductive health” around the country, including in Pennsylvania.