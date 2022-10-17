‘Very serious stakes’: Why Pa.’s doctors are rallying against Oz’s Senate bid

Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?

Dr. Mehmet Oz has built a career out of leveraging his credentials as a physician.

As he pushes forward in his bid for U.S. Senate, others in his profession are pushing back. Collectively known as the Real Doctors Against Oz, a growing number of physicians across Pennsylvania are speaking out against Oz’s political ambitions.

Their reasoning is simple: Oz’s history as a television physician undermines the trust of their profession, subsequently threatening the health of their patients. They believe if Oz is elected, he would exploit his constituents just as he’s done to his viewers.

At a recent Real Doctors Against Oz roundtable discussion, Dr. Belinda Birnbaum shared anonymized stories about her patients suffering after they followed the advice of Oz.

One story involved a breast cancer survivor who developed an autoimmune disease that inflamed her lungs and muscles. Her recovery was slow, but she steadily improved. However, she developed a faint rash on her face.

“I walked into my office to see her one day. And there she was — and this was before the pandemic, so she didn’t have a mask on — orange. Orange face, itchy, bumpy, and I looked at her and she burst into tears. And she says to me that she applied a papaya mask to her face, because she thought it would help her rash and do wonders for her skin. And I looked at her and I said, ‘why would you think papaya on your face would do this?’ And she said, ‘I saw it on the Dr. Oz Show,’” Birnbaum said.

The Montgomery County rheumatologist said that her patient was “crushed” over “false hope.” The situation broke her patient.

“And she said to me, ‘I thought I could trust him because he’s a doctor,’” Birnbaum said.

The group of more than 150 Philadelphia-area and Pennsylvania doctors have been active as of late on the campaign trail, criticizing Oz for his medical recommendations and calling him a “major threat to public health.”

Some of the first doctors to take a public stance against Oz were already politically involved. Dr. Val Arkoosh, chairperson of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners and former U.S. Senate candidate, was one of the speakers at the first Real Doctors Against Oz events in August.