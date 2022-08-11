Pa. doctors call Dr. Oz’s run for Senate a ‘threat to public health’

A group of Philadelphia and state doctors have come out against Dr. Mehmet Oz’s run for U.S. Senate, proclaiming that the heart surgeon and TV personality poses “a major threat to public health” in Pennsylvania.

“Oz simply isn’t trusted by real medical professionals,” Dr. Valerie Arkoosh, chair of the

Montgomery County Board of Commissioners, said Wednesday on the north steps of Philadelphia City Hall.

Arkoosh, who ended her own pursuit for the Senate seat earlier this year, is joining physicians on a new tour called “Real Doctors Against Oz.” They plan to drum up support for Democratic nominee John Fetterman, who will face off against Oz, the GOP nominee, in the November election.