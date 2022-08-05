Political roundtable: The battle for Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court upheld the Commonwealth’s mail-in ballot law Tuesday, clearing up a ton of uncertainty about access to voting surrounding the midterm elections this year. Pa is also one of many states involved in a “fake electors” scheme, in which the Trump campaign allegedly convinced party members to send so-called alternative votes to be certified by Congress instead of the real electoral college counts. Gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, who’s chosen to shut out mainstream media thus far in the campaign, is accused of being the former president’s point-person in the plot. Senatorial candidate John Fetterman is still recovering from a stroke but continues to drag his opponent Mehmet Oz on social media over his New Jersey roots. Today, we’ll discuss the candidate’s starkly contrasting campaign styles and fundraising efforts, their positions on issues like abortion and where they stand in recent polls.

Guests

Holly Otterbein, National political reporter at POLITICO (@HollyOtterbein)

Stephen Medvic, Director of the Center for Politics and Public Affairs, co-director of the Floyd Institute for Public Policy and professor of government at Franklin and Marshall College (@StephenMedvic)

Jonathan Tamari, National Political Reporter at The Philadelphia Inquirer (@JonathanTamari)