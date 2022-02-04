Arkoosh ends U.S. Senate campaign amid tough Democratic field

Val Arkoosh, a trained anesthesiologist who chairs the board of Pennsylvania’s third-most-populous county, on Friday ended her campaign for U.S. Senate and leaving a tough Democratic Party primary field.

In a video message, Arkoosh stressed the importance of a Democrat winning the Senate seat being vacated by retiring two-term Republican Sen. Pat Toomey and said she would work to help that happen.

Arkoosh, 61, a former chair of anesthesiology at Drexel University College of Medicine now chairs the three-member board of commissioners in Montgomery County. Arkoosh ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 2014 and was prominent before that in campaigning publicly for passage of then-President Barack Obama’s health care law, the Affordable Care Act.