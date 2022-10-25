All eyes on Pa. Senate race as Fetterman and Oz hit the debate stage tonight

That may present a challenge for Fetterman, said Democratic consultant Matt Merriman-Preston, because most people don’t watch the debate itself but instead view short clips and soundbites of the debate later on the news or social media. Such viewing habits could make it easier for Republican operatives to isolate snippets that make Fetterman sound unable to do the job, no matter what his overall performance.

“That doesn’t mean that debates can’t be informative, but it does give a certain way of thinking about how the campaigns need to approach the debates in order to [reach] the voters who still need to make up their mind,” Meriman-Preston said.

And with polling that suggests the race between Oz and Fetterman is tight, Tuesday night’s debate could prove pivotal. “Even if one debate does not swing polling numbers by huge numbers, we know that small changes could be the difference,” Meriman-Preston said.

Jamieson said soundbites aren’t a good way of judging whether a candidate is capable of doing the job. She does a classroom exercise in which communications students choose transcripts of the country’s best political speakers, and she asks them to find moments where the speakers misspeak. And every candidate messes up when they are speaking extemporaneously, she said.

So the media has to be careful not to choose clips that stand out but unfairly represent what happened during the debate. “The challenge is making sure that whatever moment is represented as a moment that typifies Fetterman’s performance is not a moment that is taken out of context to draw an inappropriate inference given the totality of the performance,” she said.

Jamieson said voters should focus on what the candidates actually say about their stances and what they will do if elected. A lot of discussion around debates is about tactics or about who won, a focus that can distract voters from learning about key differences between candidates.

And Jamieson said debates are important for another reason: They can provide a way to hold candidates accountable once they take office.

“Most people who are elected actually do try to act on their promises,” she said. “Most of the actions people take in governance … are forecast in their campaigns.”

The debate will air on WXPI in Pittsburgh. WHYY will have audio of the debate available, along with a live fact-check.