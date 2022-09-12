With less than two months to go until Election Day, Pennsylvania’s Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate and current Lt. Governor John Fetterman rallied with other elected officials to defend reproductive rights in the state.

The “Women For Fetterman Rally” at Montgomery County Community College on Sunday focused on the importance of the candidate’s pro-abortion rights stance in the November elections.

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, abortion rights in many states across the country were overturned.

Lt. Governor Fetterman is running against Republican candidate and political newcomer Dr. Mehmet Oz to replace outgoing Senator Pat Toomey.

In May, Oz said abortion at any stage of pregnancy is “still murder” according to audio obtained by NBC News.