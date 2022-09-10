The midterms are less than two months away and get out the vote efforts are gearing up fast. New Pennsylvania Project is a year-old voting rights organization modeled after the successful New Georgia Project founded by Stacey Abrams in 2014. The group’s mission is to ensure that the diverse demographics of Pennsylvania are aligned with the Commonwealth’s electorate.

“We have a primary purpose of voter registration and we center communities of color, we center the youth, and we center immigrant communities in our work,” said Kadida Kenner, CEO of New Pennsylvania Project.

A year ago, the West Chester native was the organization’s only employee. They have since staffed up, adding 22 professionals on the payroll. Kenner says they are hiring because their goal is to have a presence throughout Pennsylvania with a focus on 12 of the Commonwealth’s 67 counties.

“There are 1.7 million people across this entire Commonwealth that need to be engaged and brought back into the electorate,” said Kenner, “[we are hearing] they just don’t believe that their vote is really counting for anything or they’re not in love with either political major party, and feel that their needs are not being met.”