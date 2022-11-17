The competitive state House seat in Montgomery County is one of two remaining too-close-to-call state Legislature races — along with the 142nd state House District in Bucks County. If Democrats win just one of the suburban contests, the party will seize control of the chamber for the first time in more than a decade.

Republicans will need to secure victories over both seats if they are to maintain a slim majority in the state House. With such high stakes, attorneys for candidates in both races have been engaged in a legal battle over the counting of certain provisional ballots.

Although there were many votes left to count last Wednesday, House Democratic leaders preemptively declared victory in front of Independence Hall and celebrated.