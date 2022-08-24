Fetterman gives first Pittsburgh speech since stroke, as rival steps up criticism of his health

This story originally appeared on WESA

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman spoke publicly in Pittsburgh for the first time since he suffered a stroke in May on Tuesday, as his Republican opponent in the U.S. Senate race, Dr. Mehmet Oz, pressed Fetterman to commit to debates – and sharpened his criticism of Fetterman’s health problems.

Fetterman joined other Democratic officials at the international headquarters of the United Steelworkers, who rolled out their endorsements Tuesday. His speech, like those of other office-seekers, lasted less than five minutes. And though he was animated, there were several times he paused awkwardly – a performance similar to his appearance in Erie earlier this month.

And as in Erie, Fetterman didn’t take questions from reporters, either as he entered or left the campaign. But in his speech, he thanked the AFL-CIO for endorsing him on the first day of his campaign, and said he has a unique relationship with steelworkers, because he lives across the street from the Edgar Thomson steel plant in Braddock.