Many suburban Republicans say they are having a hard time bringing themselves to vote for their party’s nominee for governor, Doug Mastriano. And several voters and political operatives doing on-the-ground outreach say his stance on abortion is a big reason why.

In this race to lead purple Pennsylvania, the difference between the candidates is stark.

Mastriano, a state senator, opposes abortion under all circumstances. His Democratic opponent, Attorney General Josh Shapiro, says he wants to maintain Pennsylvania’s current law: Abortion is legal up to about 24 weeks of gestation, with later-term abortions permitted in case of a medical emergency.

Stacy Naulty is one of those voters for whom a total ban is a problem. She’s 43 and lives near Lansdale, a Montgomery County town about an hour from Philadelphia, with her four kids. She supported Donald Trump in both 2016 and 2020.

Naulty isn’t especially involved in politics, but she follows it closely. She works in elementary special education for the Central Bucks School District, and between her job and her kids, she cares a lot about schools. She has been frustrated by closures and mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic, worries about inflation, and generally supports lower taxes. She considers herself an independent-leaning Republican.

She voted for former congressman Lou Barletta in the GOP primary — a very conservative candidate who she still felt seemed “grounded” — but she doesn’t think Mastriano can be trusted with the governorship.

“I think he’s too far conservative,” she said. “I think he will cause more of a divide in our state if he gets in as governor.”

Naulty has a few specific areas of concern. Mastriano has released a plan to dramatically cut education funding that, as a teacher, she thinks will be “really tough on school districts.” She doesn’t like that Mastriano refuses to talk to mainstream news media.

But it’s his stance on abortion that she finds especially unacceptable, even as a person who generally supports abortion laws being up to states.

“I do think he will take it to the extreme and completely shut abortion down altogether, and that’s not an answer these days,” she said. “People rape children. You’re going to have her, you know, have a baby out of that situation?”

“No,” she said. “It’s not OK.”

Naulty isn’t presenting a hypothetical about Mastriano’s abortion views. During a primary debate, a moderator asked Mastriano explicitly when he would want to make abortion illegal and Mastriano said he supported a ban from “conception.” He added, “I don’t give way for exceptions, either,” referring to exceptions for cases of rape, incest, or a medical emergency in which a mother’s life is at risk.

He then brought up commentator Kathy Barnette, who at the time he was supporting for the GOP U.S. Senate nomination.

“She is a product of rape,” he said.

Mastriano has since tried to distance himself from that rhetoric. After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, he released a statement praising the decision but added that it shouldn’t “take our focus away from the key issues facing Pennsylvania families,” like inflation and crime. He has also said that regardless of his personal abortion views, decisions about abortion timelines and exceptions are “in the hands of the people.”