Two days before Donald Trump takes his oath of office, a few hundred people gathered outside City Hall in Philadelphia on Saturday to protest the President-elect’s policies.

Crowds gathered to hear speeches and musical performances before marching to the Philadelphia Art Museum of Art.

The demonstration was one of hundreds of “People’s March” events taking place nationwide. The event, expected to draw 50,000 people to Washington, is a rebranding of the Women’s March, a feminist-led progressive movement that took place in 2017.

Organizers and protestors, including in Philadelphia, said they’re concerned Trump-led and GOP policies will harm women, the LGBTQ+ community, immigrants and people of color.

“There’s been attacks on every possible civil liberty and rights, especially rights to choose, rights to self-determination, serious threats to democracy, environment,” said Alexandre da Silva Souto, a minister at the First Unitarian Church in Philadelphia. “Protections that we have had for many decades that have been hard fought are under serious threat, and many have already been eroded. We need to take to the streets and not remain silent before these abhorrent attacks against humanity.”

More than two years after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, reproductive rights was a key issue highlighted during the demonstration. Throughout his 2024 presidential campaign, Trump’s stance on abortion changed a number of times. However, he repeatedly took credit for the overturning of Roe, and stated abortion decisions should be in the hands of states.