Protestors gather outside Philadelphia City Hall to demonstrate against Trump, GOP policies
More than two years after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, reproductive rights was a key issue highlighted during the demonstration.
Two days before Donald Trump takes his oath of office, a few hundred people gathered outside City Hall in Philadelphia on Saturday to protest the President-elect’s policies.
Crowds gathered to hear speeches and musical performances before marching to the Philadelphia Art Museum of Art.
The demonstration was one of hundreds of “People’s March” events taking place nationwide. The event, expected to draw 50,000 people to Washington, is a rebranding of the Women’s March, a feminist-led progressive movement that took place in 2017.
Organizers and protestors, including in Philadelphia, said they’re concerned Trump-led and GOP policies will harm women, the LGBTQ+ community, immigrants and people of color.
“There’s been attacks on every possible civil liberty and rights, especially rights to choose, rights to self-determination, serious threats to democracy, environment,” said Alexandre da Silva Souto, a minister at the First Unitarian Church in Philadelphia. “Protections that we have had for many decades that have been hard fought are under serious threat, and many have already been eroded. We need to take to the streets and not remain silent before these abhorrent attacks against humanity.”
More than two years after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, reproductive rights was a key issue highlighted during the demonstration. Throughout his 2024 presidential campaign, Trump’s stance on abortion changed a number of times. However, he repeatedly took credit for the overturning of Roe, and stated abortion decisions should be in the hands of states.
Ashka Patel, a pediatrician from Baltimore, said she attended Saturday’s march because she’s concerned about her patients’ rights.
“My biggest concern is with overturning Roe v. Wade that there will be further actions that may inhibit people’s access to safe abortions and reproductive health,” she said.
Abortion rights was also top of mind for Joelle Jacobi, of Philadelphia.
“It’s been four years of disassociating again because of Trump, and the fact that my mom had a choice to have an abortion, and that choice has been taken away from us,” she said. “Even though in Pennsylvania it’s still legal, it should be legal everywhere.”
Protestors also voiced concerns about environmental rollbacks. Trump has promised to reverse Biden-era initiatives aimed at fighting global warming, including efforts to transition away from gas-guzzling cars in favor of electric vehicles.
Organizers and protestors said they believe in the power of unity, and hope the event will encourage others to have a voice.
“The other side of my sign says, ‘The power of the people is stronger than the people in power,’” said protestor Jen Brady, of Harrisburg. “Hopefully little mobilized moments like this will help people gain awareness and get out to the polls, because their voices do matter, and we need their voices.”
