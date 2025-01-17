This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

New Jersey Congressman Jeff Van Drew, a Republican from Cape May County, said he’s working with President-elect Donald Trump on an executive order that “would halt offshore wind on the East Coast.”

“These offshore wind projects should have never been approved in the first place,” Van Drew said in a statement, referring to President Joe Biden’s effort to expand renewable energy as a “reckless green agenda that put politics over people.”

He says the executive order is just the first step in reversing course on the state’s offshore wind development.

“We will fight tooth and nail to prevent this offshore wind catastrophe from wreaking havoc on the hardworking people who call our coastal towns home,” Van Drew said.

But much of Biden’s offshore wind goals have been cemented with final federal permits that likely cannot be reversed with an executive order, including the Atlantic Shores South project, a 1,520-megawatt project with 195 turbines planned off the coast of Atlantic City.

While a few projects, including the proposed Atlantic Shores North, also off the coast of New Jersey, may be halted with an executive order because its final permits have not been approved, the devil, as always, is in the details of the order’s language and what that will signal for permitted projects.

“We’re gonna be looking very carefully at the language of the executive order,” said Tim Fox, an industry analyst at the nonpartisan, Washington-based Clearview Energy Partners. “OK, no more offshore wind … moving forward. But are they gonna try to undermine projects that are currently under construction?”