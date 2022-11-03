‘Our patients will suffer’: Pa. doctors and elected officials criticize Oz’s abortion comments

Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?

Dr. Lisa Perreira, the chief medical director of the Women’s Centers, took a moment in the middle of her work day to respond directly to U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz.

“I am talking to you from the beautiful Philadelphia Women’s Center where I am taking a break from giving patients abortion care right now, to talk about how important this election cycle is. The patients that I’m caring for right now — this very day — 10 minutes ago, do not want to have local politicians in the exam room with them and myself,” she said. “They want to have their doctors and themselves be the only people that are involved in making their medical decisions.”

Perreira, along with about a dozen Pennsylvania doctors and elected officials, held a virtual news conference Tuesday afternoon to condemn comments that Oz made during last week’s debate with Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.

In response to a question from a moderator, Oz said that he opposes federal abortion protections and that he wants “local political leaders” to decide on abortion policy.

“I want women, doctors, local political leaders, letting the democracy that’s always allowed our nation to thrive, to put the best ideas forward so states can decide for themselves,” Oz said.