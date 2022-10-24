Fetterman and Oz will debate Tuesday for the first and only time. Here’s how to watch
Pennsylvania’s Democratic and Republican nominees for U.S. Senate will share the floor and debate each other for the first and only time Tuesday night.
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz will have one hour to convince voters that they should replace U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey in Washington, D.C.
From their approaches to crime to their thoughts on jobs and labor, Fetterman and Oz are expected to offer two wildly different visions for Pennsylvania.
The debate will take place at WHTM studios in the state capital and begin at 8 p.m. WHTM news anchor Dennis Owens and WPXI anchor Lisa Sylvester will serve as moderators.
The event will air live on nine Nexstar television stations that serve Pennsylvania, including WPHL-TV in Philadelphia, WHTM-TV in Harrisburg, WPXI-TV in Pittsburgh, WTAJ-TV in Johnstown, WBRE-TV and WYOU-TV in Scranton, WJET-TV in Erie, and WYTV-DT in Youngstown, Ohio.
Because of national interest in Pennsylvania’s Senate race, several television stations in New York and D.C. will also air the debate.
WHYY and WITF, WHYY’s partner station in Harrisburg, will fact-check the debate live on Twitter and on WHYY.org.
