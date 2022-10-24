Donate
Your Vote 2022

Fetterman and Oz will debate Tuesday for the first and only time. Here’s how to watch

Fetterman on the left holds a microphone and speaks, Oz on the right holds a microphone and speaks.

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (left) and Dr. Mehmet Oz. (AP Photos/Gene J. Puskar/Ryan Collerd)

Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?

Pennsylvania’s Democratic and Republican nominees for U.S. Senate will share the floor and debate each other for the first and only time Tuesday night.

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz will have one hour to convince voters that they should replace U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey in Washington, D.C.

From their approaches to crime to their thoughts on jobs and labor, Fetterman and Oz are expected to offer two wildly different visions for Pennsylvania.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

The debate will take place at WHTM studios in the state capital and begin at 8 p.m. WHTM news anchor Dennis Owens and WPXI anchor Lisa Sylvester will serve as moderators.

Related Content

The event will air live on nine Nexstar television stations that serve Pennsylvania, including WPHL-TV in Philadelphia, WHTM-TV in Harrisburg, WPXI-TV in Pittsburgh, WTAJ-TV in Johnstown, WBRE-TV and WYOU-TV in Scranton, WJET-TV in Erie, and WYTV-DT in Youngstown, Ohio.

Because of national interest in Pennsylvania’s Senate race, several television stations in New York and D.C. will also air the debate.

WHYY and WITF, WHYY’s partner station in Harrisburg, will fact-check the debate live on Twitter and on WHYY.org.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Your go-to election coverage

Sign up for Your Vote 2022, a free email newsletter breaking down the 2022 midterm elections in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Part of the series

You may also like

About Kenny Cooper

Kenny Cooper is WHYY’s suburban reporter covering Montgomery and Delaware counties. He joined WHYY in November 2020.

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate