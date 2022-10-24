Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?

Pennsylvania’s Democratic and Republican nominees for U.S. Senate will share the floor and debate each other for the first and only time Tuesday night.

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz will have one hour to convince voters that they should replace U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey in Washington, D.C.

From their approaches to crime to their thoughts on jobs and labor, Fetterman and Oz are expected to offer two wildly different visions for Pennsylvania.

The debate will take place at WHTM studios in the state capital and begin at 8 p.m. WHTM news anchor Dennis Owens and WPXI anchor Lisa Sylvester will serve as moderators.