Fetterman receives more, smaller donations. Oz supported by personal loans and outside spending

Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman continues to raise and spend substantially more money than his Republican counterpart, Mehmet Oz. But spending by outside groups have ensured that Oz remains competitive this fall.

Fetterman’s campaign received more than $22 million in contributions from July to September, while Oz received less than $9 million, according to new campaign-finance reports filed over the weekend with the Federal Election Commission.

During that same period, Fetterman spent more than $23 million and Oz spent more than $14 million on the campaign. Oz kept pace with Fetterman in part by loaning his campaign more than $7 million during the reporting period: Oz has loaned his campaign more than $21 million throughout the campaign.

Fetterman received more of his money from small-dollar donations: More than half of the $47 million he has raised has come from people who have given less than $200 in total. Only about a third of the money Oz has raised has come from such contributions. Donors who have given smaller sums can do so again without bumping up against federal contribution limits – sometimes a key consideration in the final stretch of a campaign.