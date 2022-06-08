Another attack DeMarco’s expecting is one Fetterman’s gotten periodically for years — he drew no salary as Braddock mayor, and his reliance on family money during that time has been well-documented.

“I don’t think that John has ever had a private sector job. The knock on him is having been a trust fund baby,” DeMarco said. “And then you have Oz… Here’s a guy who was a renowned cardiothoracic surgeon and invented a medical device that saved many people’s lives and helped make him a wealthy individual.”

GOP political consultant Samuel Chen also expects Oz and the Republicans to attack Fetterman for being slow to disclose his full diagnosis following the stroke he suffered ahead of the primary election. That, along with attacks on Fetterman’s left politics, job history, and the now-famous incident in which Fetterman wrongly assumed an unarmed Black man was responsible for gunshots in Braddock and held him at gunpoint, will probably make up the bulk of the GOP attacks, Chen predicted.

“The challenge, I think, for Oz, is to really go after policy,” Chen said. “He’s going to paint Fetterman as far left and out of touch, but Oz is not exactly a policy guy. Throughout the campaign, you see he doesn’t give specifics. You can paint Fetterman as far left, but what are you going to do?”

He said that Fetterman’s likely approach to a race with Oz seems comparatively obvious.

“It’s just simply that Oz is not from here,” Chen said. “He’s from Turkey, he lives in New Jersey, he taped [a syndicated TV show] in New York and he’s running in Pennsylvania … It’s a smart move. You don’t have to isolate anyone — independents, Democrats or Republicans.”

As Oz emerged as the winner last week in a razor thin primary battle against former hedge fund CEO Dave McCormick, Democratic strategists were already eager to try out the attack.

“The people in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania are not going to be fooled.” Philadelphia Democratic Committee Chair and party heavyweight Bob Brady said at a press conference last week. “They’re not going to be fooled by a carpetbagger coming in from California, kissing a star on the ground.”

As far as Brady’s concerned, the matchup is a good one for his party. “We’re just happy that it’s happening,” he said.