Demonstrators arrived at the Washington Monument across from the Philadelphia Museum of Art around noon to the sound of Batalá Philly, a samba reggae percussion band. The crowd quickly marched to City Hall’s north side for a 1 p.m. rally for reproductive justice, opened by local high school students/rally organizers Lexi Valez and Lillie Abella with a brief introduction that outlined the importance of the moment.

Eleanor Levie, 70, of Philadelphia, representing the National Council of Jewish Women, said it has been decades since she was in the fight for abortion rights. But she was back, she said, because she wants to emphasize the ties between reproductive justice and religious freedom.

“It should not be up to any one religion to impose their views on another or any other people. So it’s really important for us to stand firm,” Levie said. Though she believes Roe v. Wade should be saved, she is also asking federal lawmakers to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would protect a person’s ability to determine whether to continue or end a pregnancy, and protect a health care provider’s ability to provide abortion services.

The crowd’s chants were loud, but Sam Goldman, 34, of Philadelphia, managed to stand out. She came with a microphone and loudspeaker of her own to call attention to what she said was a “fascist assault on abortion rights” all across the country, especially Texas and Mississippi.

“We need to fight for this. We need to struggle with people to think about what it means when people cannot control their own bodies and their own destinies — that they are reduced to incubators,” Goldman said, adding that she hoped the rally can be a turning point.

Karron Ross, 54, who lives in Delaware, said this march was her first time protesting anything.

“So I had fear and overcame my fear. I have a 25-year-old daughter, who is the reason why I’m here. She has a right to choose, and so does everyone else,” Ross said.

But Ross said she had another newfound fear: that Saturday’s march would mean nothing if Roe v. Wade is struck down. She added that she believes the Supreme Court will ultimately uphold abortion rights.

Halle Levinson, 15, of Philadelphia, among one of the younger participants in the march, said it was important for her to be out there because it is one of the few avenues that she has to have her voice heard.

“A lot of the younger people can’t vote to make change. So this is, like, the only way they really can make change,” Levinson said.

Kate Koob, 18, of Philadelphia, called into question the framing of some anti-abortion rhetoric during a global pandemic.

“They’re the ones who also don’t wear a mask. So like, if you’re pro-life, then how the hell are you like not gonna wear masks and then cause like the deaths of other people from COVID. It just makes me mad,” Koob said.

Actions like Saturday’s march are important, said Yasmin Wassmer, 18, of Philadelphia, because if people don’t show up in large enough numbers, abortion rights could continue to be in jeopardy.

“Rallying together is what’s gonna make things change,” Wassmer said.