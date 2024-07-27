No Ceasefire No Vote campaign in Pa. pressures Harris, Dems on Gaza

What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

A Pennsylvania group is asking voters to refuse support for Vice President Kamala Harris in November’s elections until the Biden administration brings about a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, or Harris publicly commits to an arms embargo on Israel if she becomes president.

Reem Abuelhaj, spokesperson for No Ceasefire No Vote, said the grassroot campaign is focused on Pennsylvania now, although organizers are in conversation with groups across the country.

“We know another Trump presidency would be disastrous for our communities. We’re taking action because we believe Vice President Harris cannot and will not win while she’s actively supporting a genocide,” she said. “So we are [making visible] the number of voters who cannot vote for a candidate who is actively supporting genocide. And we’re giving the Harris campaign the opportunity to change course, and secure a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and secure a victory in November.”

More than 39,000 Palestinians have been killed since the conflict started on Oct. 7, 2023, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. More than 1,200 Israelis have been killed, with more than 100 Israelis still believed to be held hostage by Hamas.

No Ceasefire No Vote PA builds on Uncommitted PA, one of several campaigns nationwide that encouraged Democratic voters to write in “uncommitted” in the Democratic primary to show their disapproval of the Biden administration’s handling of the Israel-Gaza war. That campaign yielded more than 60,000 write-in votes for the presidential candidate in Pennsylvani’s Democratic primary in April — double the number of write-in votes for the presidential candidate in the Pa. Democratic primary in 2020.

A Gallup poll released in March showed 55% of Americans disapprove of Israeli actions in Gaza. The same poll showed 75% of Democrats and 60% of Independents disapprove of Israeli military action in Gaza. Among Republicans, a majority approve of Israeli military action in Gaza, at 64%, while 30% disapprove.