Pennsylvania certifies election results, making Biden’s victory official

Pennsylvania has certified its general election results, making President-elect Joe Biden’s victory official.

In Pennsylvania’s final tally, Joe Biden received 3,458,229 votes — an advantage of more than 80,000 over President Donald Trump.

“I want to thank the election officials who have administered a fair and free election during an incredibly challenging time in our commonwealth and country’s history,” Gov. Tom Wolf wrote in a tweet. “Our election workers have been under constant attack and they have performed admirably and honorably.”

The state’s 20 electoral college votes will be allocated for Biden when the electors meet in the state Capitol on Dec. 14. In total, the president-elect is slated to win 306 — the same number Trump won in 2016.

The routine certification step comes during a post-election process that has, so far, been anything but typical. Over the past several weeks, Trump’s campaign has filed a slew of lawsuits contesting specific ballots, questioning Pennsylvania’s administrative process and attempting to delay certification.

Several of those lawsuits remain unresolved, although it was unclear how they would now proceed.