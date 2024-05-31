Bucks County immigrants brainstorm, advocate for more welcoming policies

From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Around 50 people gathered at the Mercer Museum in Doylestown on Wednesday night to discuss welcoming policies for Bucks County’s growing immigrant community.

The event, hosted and organized by The Welcoming Center’s Immigrant Leadership Institute program, encouraged attendees to name challenges they face as immigrants and offer solutions for county officials to consider.

Andrea Lawton, one of the organizers, described it as a “big listening campaign.” Community members broke out into groups to brainstorm issues and potential solutions, which will eventually be shared with the county commissioners.

Participants’ suggestions included sharing more bilingual information about public transportation schedules; providing accessible English classes virtually rather than in-person; and expanding access to and knowledge about medical resources for community members without health insurance.

According to the most recent U.S. Census data, 10.2% of county residents are foreign-born — that’s almost double the percentage compared to 24 years ago, when the foreign-born population was 5.9%. As of 2020, more than 6% of Bucks County residents are Hispanic or Latino. In 2000, just 2.3% of the county’s population was Hispanic or Latino.