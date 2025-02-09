From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Each morning in Sussex County, as the sun rises over Delaware’s rural farmland, thousands of workers — many of them Haitian and Latino immigrants — prepare for long shifts in poultry plants, restaurants and agricultural fields. They are essential to the region’s economy, yet they face challenges that extend far beyond the workplace. From housing shortages to transportation difficulties, navigating daily life in a new country remains an uphill battle.

This past weekend, La Esperanza and the Haitian Coalition of Delaware released the “Thriving Newcomers Report,” a comprehensive study examining the state of immigrants and newcomer communities in Sussex County. After a yearlong effort that included 433 surveys, the findings were clear: housing, education, employment, childcare and immigration emerged as the five greatest concerns.

Sussex County, home to about 237,000 residents, has seen significant demographic shifts in recent years. Nearly 27,000 residents identify as Hispanic or Latino, and the Haitian population is estimated to be around 1,700. As these communities continue to grow, so do the barriers they face in accessing essential services and opportunities.

A county divided: The coastal economy vs rural challenges

One of the key factors shaping these challenges is the geographic divide between eastern and western Sussex County. The eastern side, which includes resort towns like Rehoboth Beach and Bethany Beach, offers more job opportunities due to its tourism-driven economy. However, the cost of living there is significantly higher.

“It’s not surprising … there is a difference between the east and the west,” said Jennifer Fuqua, executive director at La Esperanza. “Because the east coast is a resort area, it tends to have a much higher median income as well as the housing costs being much higher. And so, people tend to live in the western part so that they can afford to live and make sure that the cost of living is meeting what their income is.”

Many immigrants and lower-income residents work in hotels, restaurants and seasonal businesses along the coast but live in western Sussex County — in towns like Georgetown, Seaford and Milford — where housing is more affordable.

However, even in these areas, residents face significant obstacles.