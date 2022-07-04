Summer tourism booming in Rehoboth Beach amid inflation concerns and short-staffing

In the early days of the pandemic, beach tourism suffered greatly, according to Carol Everhart, president and CEO of the Rehoboth Beach and Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce. However, since 2019, the number of occupied rooms has increased annually, rising from about 5,000 to 10,000 rooms. The chamber uses a traffic count formula to collect visitation and occupancy data.

“In 2019, we had 7,759,000 visitors to the beach area, our direct beach area. Last year we had 10,010,299,” Everhart said. “So as far as visitation and occupancy, that is very, very strong, and continues on the scale upwards.”

Still, the pandemic’s impact can be felt across the tourism industry, with evident staffing shortages and reduced supplies, which have led to increasing prices.

One business seeing price increases is Hotel Rehoboth. General manager Reinie Thompson said the lack of supplies is a significant issue, especially for disposable or reusable items like toilet paper and towels. Even so, Thompson anticipates a prosperous summer. She notes that this season’s guest reservations and income are at all-time highs.

“In 2019, we saw an occupancy percentage of 75.7%. In 2021, we saw an occupancy of 91%. This June, we’re going to see an occupancy of around 88%” Thompson said. However, the money that we’re generating is far exceeding 2021 money.”

Fewer foreign students using the J-1 Visa program to work at Rehoboth businesses has also contributed to staffing shortages. Rehoboth typically expects to hire around 900 workers using the short-term visas, but this year, Everhart said only 300 are working in town. That has reduced the typical workforce for businesses like Funland and Mariachi Restaurant.

Mariachi server Kateryna Ramos said the restaurant is struggling to find new hires. A typical summer will see J-1 employees working at the Mexican restaurant, but this year, there are none.

“I would say we also get a lot of students from Eastern Europe, which is Ukraine, Russia, Belarus, and with the war going on right now, they are not running the programs in those countries,” Ramos said.