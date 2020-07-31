Rehoboth Beach area reeling from ‘jaw-dropping’ decline in visitors

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

Kate McGlinchey owns a rental condominium in Rehoboth Beach, a spot that for years has been booked during the summer, when throngs descend on Delaware’s treasured oceanside towns.

But this is no normal summer, not with the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s not nearly as busy, no,’’ McGlinchey said after spending last week at her beach-block condo because a tenant canceled.

She estimates the actual foot traffic is about 25% of what she’s seen other summers, an assessment shared by several people interviewed by WHYY.

“On the boardwalk, it’s actually fairly simple to keep distanced from people, which tells you the crowds are significantly less,’’ McGlinchey said.

Bartender Deane Camplese can feel the pinch in her pocketbook.

She works at the sprawling Paradise Grill, which can handle thousands of visitors nightly at its waterfront locale in Long Neck, across Rehoboth Bay. Now it’s limited to 60% capacity and can’t let people gather at its bars, flood the dance floor or pack in for concerts.

Camplese is only permitted to serve drinks to patrons who sit at tables at least six feet apart.

“Obviously nobody is as busy as normal and working in the restaurant business isn’t what it used to be,’’ she said. ”We’re just doing our part to get things back to normal as fast as we can.”

That won’t happen this summer in towns that overflow in late July with weekly renters and other visitors who sunbathe, shop and party, in a place where it can be a challenge to get a patch of sand, restaurant reservation or parking spot.