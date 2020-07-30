Increased coronavirus enforcement at businesses coming to Delaware

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

Inspectors from the Division of Public Health have made more than 300 compliance checks at businesses throughout Delaware.

About 100 of those visits found no problems. Most of the remaining 200 or so businesses were advised on how to come into compliance. For some, that meant more consistent mask-wearing for staff or better social distancing for employees and customers.

Up to this point, state health inspectors have mainly been “educational” in their approach, helping business owners understand the protocols and how to follow the rules.

That gentler approach will change, according to Jamie Mack, chief of Health Systems Protection at DPH.

“Coming into August, we’re looking at how we can increase our enforcement presence, as well as maybe raise the bar a little bit,” Mack said. “Maybe see if some of our businesses, and those in our community, can do a little better.”

That increased enforcement could include more fines. “Once we start putting some dollar signs on inspection forms, masks tend to appear very quickly,” he said. “We haven’t had to get too aggressive, yet.”

Earlier this week, Gov. John Carney warned that if the “enforcement by education” approach isn’t successful in getting businesses to comply, the state does have the power to reinstate stricter limits.

“The other approach is to go backwards and limit the ability of businesses to be open in some form or fashion,” Carney said. “We prefer not to do that. So we’re going to try enforcement — targeted enforcement first — so folks need to think about the conditions in their establishments.”