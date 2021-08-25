Some of Delaware’s top business leaders heard from experts about bringing employees to the office as the state’s COVID cases continue to climb. Nearly 100 took part in the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce forum Tuesday afternoon to learn the latest developments on the fight against COVID-19.

Many Delaware employers, including JP Morgan Chase which has hundreds of workers in Wilmington, have made the decision to at least partially bring workers back to the office.

As employees come back to the office, it’s important to keep track of possible COVID-19 cases, said Joseph Spinelli, senior vice president of product and strategy for AccessDX Laboratory, a laboratory diagnostic company based in Houston.

Testing still needs to be part of the strategy to mitigate the spread of COVID, even if a company has mandated or strongly suggested vaccines for their workers, he said.

“The reality is, surveillance testing remains a component of any vaccine program,” Spinelli said. “While vaccinations are an amazing frontline [defense] to really helping to stem the tide, and also minimizing the adverse effects should someone come down with COVID, it does not necessarily always mean that a vaccinated individual will not be subject to catching COVID or being part to an outbreak that might occur.”