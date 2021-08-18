Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

The school nurse has always been a vital part of keeping students safe and healthy, but the role has become even more crucial over the past year and a half of the pandemic.

This week, as schools prepare to welcome students back for in-person learning, a group of school nurses in Delaware took part in an online forum to answer questions from parents concerned about how to keep their kids healthy.

“Over the past year, we didn’t know so much about how any of this works, and now we do have a pretty decent body of research,” said Dana Carr, who works as the state Division of Public Health liaison to the Department of Education.

“Now, we do have a pretty decent body of research and a lot of data showing that masking is incredibly effective at both protecting individuals from the droplets coming in and up your nose, as well as transmitting to other people, even vaccinated individuals with the delta variant,” Carr said.

Last week, Gov. John Carney announced that all students, teachers, and staff at all Delaware public and private schools would be required to wear masks this school year. He has also issued a mandate that all state workers and employees at health care facilities get vaccinated or submit to regular testing, although that does not apply to school workers.