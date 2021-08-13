‘Perfect storm’ for bus driver shortage as school year approaches

Less than four weeks until the start of classes for students in the Appoquinimink School District in southern New Castle County, school administrators are desperate to find bus drivers.

A shortage of drivers is a problem being seen in school districts around the country, but it’s especially challenging in the rapidly growing Middletown-Odessa-Townsend area the Appoquinimink district covers. The area’s population could top the city of Wilmington’s by 2030.

“We’re up 252 students already,” Superintendent Matt Burrows said of the student population’s growth over last year. “Over the next three to four weeks, we usually grow a hundred a week if the data stays the same. It’s hard to then route buses when you could be adding 300 students into the different routes.”

The district has been facing a shrinking pool of drivers in recent years. Even as the pandemic kept many students studying in a hybrid mix of in-person and online classes last year, the district still struggled to get students to school.

More than 24 “double-back” routes were created to meet the need. That means a driver would deliver a full load of students to the school before heading back out on a second route to collect another bus full of kids.

“Students that have to ride the bus are going to be late for school. … Once the bus drops off one set of kids, it would have to go back out and pick up another set of kids,” Burrows said.