Earlier this summer, Gov. John Carney signed legislation he called for in his budget presentation earlier in the year that would expand funding for low-income students and those trying to learn to speak English.

“We need to make sure that Delaware’s most disadvantaged students are getting the education they need and deserve. This legislation will help us live up to that promise,” Carney said in June as he made the Opportunity Funding program permanent. The program will double its financial help for students most in need to $60 million a year by 2025.

“We’ll also look closely at how schools are using this new funding, and make sure we know what’s getting results for Delaware students — and what’s not,” he said.

That money should help schools like Warner Elementary in Wilmington, where Black students make up more than 75% of the student body and 82% come from low-income households. Just 15% of Warner third graders were proficient in the English portion of the test.

Bennet said the U.S. Department of Education urged states to carry out their tests last school year, even though the participation levels were likely to be much lower than usual.

“The reason why they wanted us to do that was so that we were prepared to address the educational inequities that might have been exacerbated by the pandemic,” she said. “Being able to have the state assessment data, which is standardized across the state as well as local data, would give us a better picture of where our students were moving forward.”

Schools and teachers have had the test results since at least early June and have been using that information to evaluate how to move forward in the coming school year.

“They’ve been able to use it, with other data points that they’ve been collecting as well, to start making some decisions around what they did over summer learning and also what they’re going to be doing in the fall,” Bennet said.