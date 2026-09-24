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Santos Maria Chilel Soto went for a walk with her family the evening of Sept. 18, and never came home.

The 39-year-old Guatemalan woman and Georgetown-native was the mother of five. Soto was walking through an open field near South Old State Road in Ellendale with her partner, Minibaldo Velásquez, and two of her children when she was allegedly shot by a hunting rifle, according to a Delaware State Police probable cause affidavit.

Delaware State troopers provided medical care before Soto was taken to Bayhealth Hospital in Milford, where she was pronounced dead.

Police arrested Walter Moorhead, a 74-year-old man from Salisbury, Maryland, who was hunting deer from a ground blind in the field.

According to court documents, Moorhead told investigators that he was hunting with a scoped rifle when he saw what he believed was a doe. He said the animal moved, so he repositioned himself and his rifle before firing toward what he said he thought was the deer.

Moorhead then walked toward where he had fired and told investigators he saw Soto with what appeared to be a gunshot wound, surrounded by Velásquez and the two children.

The affidavit states Velásquez was walking within an arm’s length of Soto when he heard what he described to police as an “explosion.” He then saw Soto fall to the ground and noticed blood coming from the front of her upper torso. He applied pressure to the wound and called 911.

Delaware State Police said troopers responded to the field at about 7:40 p.m. The department’s preliminary investigation found that Moorhead was hunting deer when he believed he saw a deer and fired his rifle, striking Soto.

Partner remembers their family walk

For Minivaldo Velásquez, the evening began as an ordinary family outing.

He told WHYY News that after eating dinner, Soto wanted to go to church, but the children did not want to go. She then asked him to accompany her for a walk.

“Nosotros fuimos ahí como a las 6:40 p.m. y pues estacionamos la camioneta y [ella] dijo, ‘vamos a bajarnos a caminar’”, Velazquez dijo. “Estábamos caminando cerca entre un field, pero un field que ya no tiene plantación de maíz, ya el maíz piscaron todo eso, pues ahí camina mucha gente. Ella vestía su blusa amarilla y yo vestía una camiseta azul”.

“We got there around 6:40 p.m. and parked the truck, and she said, ‘Let’s get out and walk,’” Velazquez said. “We were walking near a field, but a field that no longer has corn planted; the corn had already been harvested. A lot of people walk there. She was wearing her yellow blouse, and I was wearing a blue T-shirt.”

That alleged timing differs from the timeline outlined in court documents. Delaware State Police said the shooting was reported at approximately 7:40 p.m., while the probable-cause affidavit places the alleged offense within a window of 7:38 p.m. to 7:42 p.m.

WHYY News visited the area around the same time of day the following week to observe the conditions at the scene. Around 6:40 p.m., the field and surrounding area were still visible. Vehicles could be seen traveling along Route 113, and the roads surrounding the corn field, including South Old State Road and East Robbins Road, were visible from the area.

As evening arrived, the amount of natural light changed. By around 7 p.m., it was noticeably darker across the field.

Velásquez disputes the explanation that Moorhead mistook Soto for a deer.

“No hay ninguna excusa, eso son excusas que no son inaceptables, no tiene sentido. Yo nunca he visto un venado de dos patas”, dijo. “Nosotros íbamos platicando, hablando, no tiene sentido, no”.

“There’s no excuse, those are unacceptable excuses, they don’t make sense. I’ve never seen a two-legged deer,” he said. “We were just chatting, talking, it doesn’t make sense, no.”

“Ese fue un asesinato a sangre fría”, el añidio. “No es accidente, no es accidente, 100%”.

“That was a cold-blooded murder,” he added. “It wasn’t an accident, it wasn’t an accident, 100%.”

Police have said the preliminary investigation indicates Moorhead believed he was firing at a deer.