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Violence continues to plague Wilmington.

Earlier this month, four people were shot at a home in the city’s East Side neighborhood that a city councilwoman said had long been a source of drugs and other trouble.

The night before Independence Day, a man sleeping on his porch in the same neighborhood was critically injured after a group of teenagers allegedly put fireworks in his back pocket and they exploded.

Tensions also remain high in the aftermath of the night in late June when police shot and killed a 19-year-old man who allegedly pointed a gun at a crowd and ran. Residents have held several protests, including one outside Attorney General Kathy Jennings’ Wilmington home where protesters called for the unidentified officer to be arrested for the fatal shooting of Kadir Skinner.

So far this year, 58 people have been shot in Wilmington, including 12 minors, and there have been seven homicides. Last year there were 84 shooting victims and 10 homicides. In 2024, 101 people were shot and 25 killed. Though the numbers fluctuate each year, the persistent bloodshed from firearms has long made the city of 71,000 people one of America’s most violent cities per capita.

“Some people don’t feel comfortable in their own house because of what’s going on in our community,” City Councilman Coby Owens told WHYY News. “They want to be able to, if they have young children, let the children walk to the local basketball court or park. But to be honest, it’s a small group of people that are disrupting so many people’s lives.”

Successive mayoral administrations and police chiefs over the past few decades have tried numerous strategies to tackle the carnage that persists in a handful of neighborhoods that roughly encircle the downtown business district.

Now, Mayor John Carney has created the Office of Community Safety. He’s named longtime social worker John Cook, who most recently led a statewide effort that tries to convince those considered at high risk of violence to change their criminal ways, to lead what’s currently a one-man unit, but it could expand.